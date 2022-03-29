Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four New Cases and One Death

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday announced four more cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This compares with five cases diagnosed on Saturday and just one on Friday.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,289,244 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 485 of them in the previous 24 hours.

481 of the tests yielded negative results, while the four positive cases pushed the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,210.

All the new cases were from Maputo city. Three were women and one was a man. They were aged between 18 and 37. The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 0.6 per cent on Saturday to 0.82 per cent on Sunday.

After two days without any fatalities, the Ministry reported that an 18 year old woman died of Covid-19 in Maputo city. This brought the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,200.

Over the same 24 hour period, no Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from four on Saturday to three on Sunday. Two of these patients were in Maputo city and one was in Niassa. Two are under intensive care and are receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported five recoveries from Covid-19, all of them in Cabo Delgado. This brings the total number of recoveries to 222,944, which is almost 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 64 on Saturday to 62 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 15; Maputo city, 10; Gaza, nine; Tete, nine; Maputo province, seven; Niassa, four; Inhambane, four; Cabo Delgado, two; and Nampula, two. There were no active cases in either Sofala or Manica.

The Ministry release also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 20,208 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 12,901,953, which is 84.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.