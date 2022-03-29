Mozambique: Covid-19 - One New Case and Zero Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported just one new case of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This compares with four new cases diagnosed on Sunday, five on Saturday and one on Friday.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic 1,289,568 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 324 of them in the previous 24 hours.

323 of the tests yielded negative results. The sole positive case was a woman in Tete, whose age was given as "between 25 and 34". The total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique now stands at 225,211.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,200.

On Monday, no Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities remained three (two in Maputo and one in Niassa). Two of these patients remain in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported seven recoveries from Covid-19, all of them in Tete province. The total number of recoveries now stands at 222,951, which is almost 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 62 on Sunday to 56 on Monday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 15; Maputo city, 10; Gaza, nine; Maputo province, seven; Niassa, four; Inhambane, four; Tete, three; Cabo Delgado, two; and Nampula, two. There were no active cases in either Sofala or Manica.

The Ministry also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 14,354 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number fully vaccinated against the disease is now 12,934,905, which is 85.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.