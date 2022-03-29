Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further four cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This followed one case diagnosed on Monday, four on Sunday, five on Saturday and one on Friday.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,289,940 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 372 of them in the previous 24 hours.

368 of the tests yielded negative results. The four positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,215.

The new cases - two men and two women - were aged between 20 and 59. Two were from Maputo city and two from Zambezia.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) rose from 0.31 per cent on Monday to 1.08 per cent on Tuesday.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,200.

On Tuesday, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, one in Niassa and one in Tete, and four new cases were admitted, three in Maputo and one in Niassa. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose from three on Monday to five on Tuesday.

All of these patients were in Maputo city. Two were in intensive care, and receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported a further seven recoveries from Covid-19, all in Maputo province. The total number of recoveries now stands at 222,958, which is almost 99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 56 on Monday to 53 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 17; Maputo city, 12; Gaza, nine; Niassa, four; Inhambane, four; Tete, three; Cabo Delgado, two; and Nampula, two. There were no active cases in Manica, Sofala or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that in the previous 24 hours, a further 25,692 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated now stands at 12,965,307, which is 85.2 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.