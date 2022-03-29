Mozambique: Mesquita Warns About Poor Access to Water

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Carlos Mesquita, has expressed concern over the low coverage rate for access to drinking water across the country, where 66 per cent of the most vulnerable population are not yet benefiting from clean water.

Addressing on Tuesday in Maputo ceremonies to mark World Water Day, Mesquita stressed the need to ensure the fulfillment of the established goals for water supply services, especially by improving the sustainable management of infrastructures.

"Statistics show that 66 per cent of the population do not have any source of safe water", Mesquita said. "In the urban areas, clean water reaches 83 per cent of the population, but in the rural areas, the figure is 53 per cent".

Every year, he added, about 1,000 boreholes are opened across the country but their capacity is limited, mostly because of poor productivity coupled with pollution, often caused by excessive use of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizer.

Mesquita highlighted that the water sector should not only focus investments on surface waters in a bid to boost water coverage across the country, but also conduct further studies on the management of ground water.

"There has been much attention to surface water but less to ground water. However, the climate changes that have been affecting the country have caused the resource to dwindle and that is the reason why it is necessary to build resilient infrastructures for ground water harvesting, even if we have to resort to desalination in certain regions," he pointed out.

Representing the cooperation partners, the Dutch Ambassador, Hennry de Vries, stated that the impacts of extreme events pose the need for an equitable and transparent management of water resources.

"In most Mozambican urban areas, ground water is an important source to ensure provision of the liquid. It is important to guarantee integrated management, taking into account the low levels of rainfall," she declared.

De Vries also said that the cities of Pemba, Quelimane, Tete and Vilanculos lack safe sanitation systems and water supply infrastructures are not enough to answer the increasing demand from the public.