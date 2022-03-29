Mozambique: Power Supply Fully Restored in Nampula

23 March 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, has restored power supply to all 20 districts of the northern province of Nampula, struck by the recent tropical cyclone Gombe, leaving over 300,000 clients without power and caused damage worth 305 million meticais (about 4.8 million US dollars).

The EDM delegate in Nampula, Eduardo Pinto, said that the Mozambique Island was the last district on Monday to be reconnected to power supply, but some consumers claimed there are many other clients who still have no access to electricity.

Pinto stated that the company mobilised great efforts by the technical teams to restore electricity to Mozambique Island, where almost every pylon was brought down by the strong winds.

"After reconnecting Mozambique Island, we have completed all the affected districts. Initially, we expected to conclude the work within 10 days, but fortunately we managed to finish earlier than the scheduled time and the whole province is again well-lit," Pinto explained.

He also declared that a survey is underway across the province, which will be followed by gradual implementation of resilient infrastructures to climate change. Nampula province has 23 districts altogether.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X