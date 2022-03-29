Mozambique: Power Supply Fully Restored in Nampula

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, has restored power supply to all 20 districts of the northern province of Nampula, struck by the recent tropical cyclone Gombe, leaving over 300,000 clients without power and caused damage worth 305 million meticais (about 4.8 million US dollars).

The EDM delegate in Nampula, Eduardo Pinto, said that the Mozambique Island was the last district on Monday to be reconnected to power supply, but some consumers claimed there are many other clients who still have no access to electricity.

Pinto stated that the company mobilised great efforts by the technical teams to restore electricity to Mozambique Island, where almost every pylon was brought down by the strong winds.

"After reconnecting Mozambique Island, we have completed all the affected districts. Initially, we expected to conclude the work within 10 days, but fortunately we managed to finish earlier than the scheduled time and the whole province is again well-lit," Pinto explained.

He also declared that a survey is underway across the province, which will be followed by gradual implementation of resilient infrastructures to climate change. Nampula province has 23 districts altogether.