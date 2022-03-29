Mozambique: - Mozambique and Zimbabwe Renew Electricity Supply Deal

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, and the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) have renewed the bilateral agreement for power supply, over the next three years, under which EDM will provide 50 Megawatts of energy to the neighbouring country, according to a report in the independent daily "O Pais".

The agreement, signed by the chairperson of the EDM Board, Marcelino Gildo, and the ZESA Director of Transmission and Distribution, Howard Choga, is the renewal of an earlier contract that expired in December 2021. Under the latest deal EDM might supply up to 150 MW of non-firm-power.

A press release issued by EDM indicates that the two sides have also discussed the possibility of strengthening bilateral relations, taking into account the ongoing development of new projects to generate and transmit electricity in Mozambique.

Special attention was attached to the Temane Thermal Plant (CTT), with 450 MW installed capacity, in the southern province of Inhambane whose commercial operation is scheduled for January 2025.

EDM has also expressed willingness and availability to supply, in the mid and long term, more power to Zimbabwe from the CTT.

The future Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Power Station, which will generate 1500MW, was also highlighted at the meeting. Through the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Project Implementation Office the Zimbabwean side learned that EDM is looking for a strategic investor who will finance the construction and operation of the new dam, located on the Zambezi river about 60 kilometres downstream from the existing dam at Cahora Bassa..

The strategic partner, who will be the majority shareholder, will also cover the costs of technical, economic, environmental and market studies of the infrastructure, as well as the construction of the transmission lines.