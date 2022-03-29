South Africa: Separating Fact From Fiction - Why EVs Are Still Much Greener Than Gas Guzzlers

analysis

Sasha Planting is a seasoned financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.

About a fortnight ago, I started to receive multiple versions of the same WhatsApp message from friends. It purported to discuss -- at some length -- the fallacy of how 'green' electric vehicles (EVs) really are. It then segued into windmills and solar panels, and how bad they are. I'll give you a taste:

"For those of you excited about electric cars and a green revolution, I want you to take a closer look at batteries and also windmills and solar panels.

"A typical EV battery weighs one thousand pounds, about the size of a travel trunk. It contains twenty-five pounds of lithium, sixty pounds of nickel, 44 pounds of manganese, 30 pounds of cobalt, 200 pounds of copper, and 400 pounds of aluminium, steel, and plastic. Inside are over 6,000 individual lithium-ion cells. To manufacture each EV auto battery, you must process 25,000 pounds of brine for the lithium, 30,000 pounds of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for the nickel, and 25,000 pounds of the ore for copper. All told, you dig up 500,000 pounds of the earth's crust for one...