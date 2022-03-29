South Africa Needs to Play a Stronger Role in Regional Peace and Security to Help Stem Flow of Migrants

analysis

Rebone Tau is a political analyst and author of 'The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL'.

The government cannot handle the issue of migrants in isolation from what is happening in the region where there are many countries facing serious political challenges.

South Africa needs political leadership that will deal with the root causes of political instability on the African continent. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) region alone faces serious challenges: Lesotho holds its national elections in September 2022, and next year both Zimbabwe and Eswatini are expected to hold theirs. What do these elections mean for the stability of the region?

While South Africa's home affairs minister looks into strengthening systems, it is important for the government to be in touch with the reality of the political situation in the region. This will require bold leadership that will be frank and honest about the challenges facing the region. As long as there is no peace and stability and leaders don't hold each other accountable we will see an influx of migrants fleeing to South Africa for safety and a better life as their own governments have failed them.

The South African government needs to be firm and stop...