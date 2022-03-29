Sudanese Revolutionary Front Presents Integrated Initiative to Solve Current Crisis

Russaires — The First Deliberation Conference of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front continued its sittings on Saturday for renewing the political discourse and the organizational structure, headed by the chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris.

The session of Saturday was devoted to finalizing the initiative of the Revolutionary Front to resolve the current Sudanese crisis.

In a press statement, the spokesperson of the Revolutionary Front, Usama Saeed, said that the discussion on the front's initiative to solve the Sudanese crisis was completed.

He explained that the initiative has subjected the current situation to a deep study through the front's experience in the governance, and diagnosed the current crisis in the country as a comprehensive national crisis, stating that the initiative is an integrated one and accompanied by a road map, matrix of timetables for implementation.

Saeed pointed out that the Revolutionary Front is in the process of presenting its initiative to all political forces and actors in the country's political arena, especially the partners of the transitional period who are included in the constitutional document, given that the Revolutionary Front is an authentic partner and member of the country's political process and not a mediator.

He added that the main objective of presenting the initiative is to preserve Sudan's safety and stability by addressing its issues through comprehensive dialogue that does not exclude anyone.