South Africa: Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule Launches NSNP Food Safety Video Series, 29 Mar

press release

Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule to launch the NSNP Food Safety Video Series and announcement of the NSNP Awards in Pretoria

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr. Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow Tuesday, 29 March 2022 launch the NSNP Food Safety Video Series and Announcement of the NSNP Awards. The launch will take place at the DBE Conference Centre at 222 Struben Street in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) provides daily nutritious meal to over 9 million learners nationwide to help them perform better in school. This is made possible by the hard work and dedication of officials at provinces, districts and schools.

The Food Safety Training sessions were conducted face-to-face preceding the Covid-19 pandemic which prompted the department to explore new ways to hold similar training sessions. The NSNP believes that continuous sharing of information is significant more so in the context of Covid-19 to ensure that safety and hygiene practices are followed.

The NSNP ensures that there is compliance to hygiene standards, helps to strengthen and establish inter-sectoral food safety teams in provinces, districts and schools which includes infrastructure improvement to ensure that safe meals are served to learners.

The event based training video is aimed at creating the food safety compliance training material which can be easily used.