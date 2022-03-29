Ghana: NADMO Assures to Forestall Catastrophe During Rainy Season

The National Disaster Management Organisation () is prepared to forestall any catastrophe during this year's rainy season, Mr George Ayisi, the Director of Communication of NADMO, has assured.

He said the NADMO, in collaboration with other government institutions and stakeholders, had started rolling out measures before the season begins in the coming weeks.

"We are ready in terms of mobility, there is a fleet of vehicles, which have been distributed to the regions to swiftly attend to emergencies," Mr Ayisi said in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, in Accra.

The interview was on the back of an announcement by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMeT) that most parts of the country were likely to record low rainfall for the March-April-May (MAM) rainy season, this year.

According to GMeT, there will be generally normal rainfall for MAM and April-May-June in most places in the southern part of the country, while some areas therein would experience below normal rainfall for both the MAM and AMJ seasons.

Mr Ayisi, shedding light on moves by the NADMO, said the dredging of major drains in the country to allow free flow of water had been started by the Ministry of Works and Housing.

He said safe havens had been identified, including stadia, school parks, churches and others facilities on higher grounds, to host victims of flood-prone areas during emergencies.

"There were a search and rescue ambulance and vehicles to assist victims during emergencies," Mr Ayisi said.

He said NADMO had also intensified its engagements with the public to educate them on the need to take precautionary measures during the rainy season.

Mr Ayisi said the NADMO would intensify its collaboration with stakeholders, including the Ghana Metrological Agency and district assemblies to make the rainy season casualty-free.

Touching on flood-prone areas, he said, the Organisation had identified Tema, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Adabraka enclave, Weija, Pokuase area and Adenta in Greater Accra Region and had tasked district assemblies to pay particular attention to those places.

"These areas are major places we get problems with when it rains and now we have tasked our people to do some dredging in such areas before the rains set in", Mr Ayisisaid.

He urged the public to desist from dumping rubbish into drains to prevent flooding and to call the NADMO on emergency number 112 for prompt action in times of need.

Mr Ayisi asked parents and guardians to prevent children from wading in floods as they could be electrocuted by naked wires, which might have fallen in puddles.

"Children should not play or walk through floods to avert disaster during the raining season, "he said.

Mr Ayisi appealed to journalists to support the NADMO in its sensitization programmes, to help the citizenry appreciate the need to stay safe during the rainy season.