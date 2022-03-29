Nigeria: Nollywood Stars Mourn Gospel Singer, Prince Chinedu Nwadike

Nollywood stars, including Yul Edochie, Uche Ogbodo, Rita Edochie among others have expressed sadness over the death of popular gospel singer and actor, Prince Chiendu Nwadike, who was best known for his single, "God of Vengeance."

The 39-year old singer died Sunday from blood cancer after he underwent a successful kidney transplant in Abuja. He was expected to be transferred to India for treatment of blood cancer before his sudden demise. The sad news was broken by his friend and President of Darlington Ibekwe Organisation, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, on his Facebook page.

Also, taking to his Instagram page to mourn the singer, Yul Edochie said God knows the best, adding: "I'm glad I did the best I could."

Nwadike, he said, gave up before all the money raised could be used for his treatment, and they cannot question God.

He wrote: "Rest well my bro, Prince Chiendu Nwadike. God knows the best, I'm glad I did the best I could. Sadly, you gave up even before the money raised could be put to use. We cannot question God. He gives and He takes. May God grant your family the strength to bear the loss."

Actress Rita Edochie wrote, "Chiendu Nwadike is gone" on her Instagram page while actress Uche Ogbodo described the singer's demise as a "sad one." The late singer was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and was admitted at the Zenith Medical Centre in Abuja. Before his death, Nigerian celebrities rallied around the singer after a video of him soliciting financial assistance from prominent Nigerians to pay his medical bills surfaced online.

Nwadike, who was popularly known as 'God of Vengeance' and 'Oku Gbajea Aka Ji Ngozim' was a dancer with the face and stepping of a woman. His last album was "The Breeze of Heaven."

The late singer also featured in some Nollywood movies, acting alongside actors and actresses like Ebele Okaro Onyiuke, Rita Edochie, Zulu Adigwe, Okechi Diamond, Bamidele Udemmadu, Zubby Michaels among others. Nwadike claimed that before he started singing, he relied on dancing for other musicians to make ends meet.

Some of his hit songs include 'God of Vengeance', 'Afo Ngozi'm', 'Marry Me, 'I do.'He was also a special assistant to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha on mobilisation and a former member of Imo State pilgrim board. He was married to Dorah Nwadike and they had three children.

