Africa: World, Africa WASH Legislative Caucus Launched At the World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal

The delegation representing Liberia at the World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal, has officially launched the WASH Legislative Caucus in Africa and the world at large.

When the methodology is accepted by most of the countries at the forum, it would put their lawmakers in a better position in tackling the issues of water, sanitation and hygiene in their respective countries.

According to WASH Civil Society representative at the forum, Timothy Kpeh, disclosed that John Oldfield assisted the Liberian delegation in the process.

"The Co-chairman of the WASH Legislative Caucus of Liberia, Representative Vicent Willioe stressed the importance of the establishment of the body in Africa and the globe, Kpeh asserted".

Mr. Kpeh noted that experts from the Netherlands also assisted the delegation in explaining the process and the importance of WASH Legislative Caucus.

On the 17 and 18 December, WaterAid Liberia convened members of the Liberia WASH Legislative Caucus in an effort to strenghten the capacity of Caucus members on the issues of water, sanitation and hygiene.

The caucus activities for 2011 was planned with the intent of informing their decision when it comes to WASH issues.The caucus members determined the need for a caucus Secretariat comprising technical staff capable of performing the legal and budgetary anaysis that would supply legislators with the neededdata to allow them fufill Legislative,representative, oversight and budgetary functions.

At present, there are eight members of the WASH Legislative Caucus . they include Hon. P. Mike Jury, Representative of Maryland, Representative Byron Zahnwea, Representative Vincent Willie, Hon. Matthew Joe, Representative Ivan Jones.

Other members include Hon. Alexander Poure, senator Milton Teahjay and Senator Geevon Smith with Jonthan Karpeh as Chairman of the WASh Legislative Caucus.

The caucus members and WASH CSO commend WaterAid Liberia for supporting the efforts of WASH CSOs and other stakeholders for establishing the Caucus.