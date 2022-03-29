Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Minister Padayachy Meets Livestock and Pig Breeders

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a pre-budget consultative meeting, this afternoon in Port Louis, with livestock and pig breeders.

Some nine members of different organisations, namely, Cowbreeders Cooperative Society Ltd; Annas Mixed Farming Cooperative Society Ltd; Morcellement St Andre Livestock Cooperative Society Ltd; Petit Merlo Dairy Farm Cooperative Farm Society Ltd; Mauritius Livestock Marketing Cooperative Federation; Plaisance Pig Credit Cooperative Society; Poste de Flacq Pig Credit Cooperative Society (Bassin Requin); Livestock Feed Ltd; and Meaders Feed Ltd, were present.

The representatives expressed satisfaction following the meeting with Minister Padayachy as the latter agreed to take into consideration their proposals in the next budget.

The proposals put forward to the Finance Minister comprise: the provision of a subsidy to breeders so that they can continue to operate in the difficult economic context; and providing breeders with a subsidy for the purchase of animal feed or to produce their own feed.

In addition, support for the purchase of pasteurisation equipment, in a bid to reduce the retailing price of liquid milk on the market, as well as the food security issue were also on the agenda during the meeting.