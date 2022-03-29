Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Finance Minister Discusses With Representatives of Cooperative Societies

28 March 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, met various representatives of Cooperative Societies, this afternoon, in Port-Louis. The meeting was held in the context of the ongoing Pre-Budget consultations 2022-2023.

In a statement after the meeting, the Secretary of the Mauritius Bio Organic Co-operative Federation Limited, Mr Deyundrath Sunasy, said that he discussed with the Finance Minister the possibility of allowing the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI) to import a Waste Decomposer for composting, for the benefit of small planters. This, he said will have a series of positive benefit on the state of the soil and health of consumers and will decrease imports.

He also recalled that Mauritius is an Island State and is geographically isolated and thus requires a specific business and economic development model so that it becomes self-reliant.

In addition, Mr Deyundrath Sunasy indicated that he proposed for the amendment of certain laws to enable microenterprises to thrive, improve conditions attached to loan schemes for women entrepreneurs, and to cater for the registration of all planters with the FAREI for improved planned production.

As for the Secretary of the Mauritius Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Federation Limited, Mr Rajdeo Kissoonah, he stated that during the meeting he raised the need to change the method of cultivation. He underlined that he requested for a disbursement of a subsidy of Rs 500,000 to all farmers who are interested to engage in bio-farming as well as for Duty-free facility on farming-related vehicles.

Moreover, he pointed out that he brought forth the issue of abandoned cane lands, which according to him can be reallocated to farmers for the production of potato and onions.

