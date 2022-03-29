Zimbabwe: Zifa Executives Ready to Play Ball

The suspended executives of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have written to the Prosecutor General seeking amendments to their bail conditions to allow them to engage the Government and other stakeholders to solve their differences with the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Felton Kamambo, Bryton Briton Malandule and Joseph Mamutse wish to represent Zifa at the forthcoming Fifa congress, if necessary as part of a Government delegation, but were forbidden in their bail conditions from acting on behalf of Zifa when they appeared in court last month on allegations of abusing ZIFA's letterheads when they suspended some of the association's councillors.

Kamambo, Malandule and Mamutse said they were ready to engage the State and other relevant stakeholders to settle issues bedevilling Zimbabwean football.

The letter prepared by lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya was addressed to the Prosecutor-General and the President's Office.

"The accused persons are more than ready to engage with the State and all relevant stakeholders for purposes of resolving the issues bedevilling football in time for the FIFA congress which is slated for 28 to 31 March 2022 in Doha (Qatar).

"Our clients' intention is for ZIFA to attend the FIFA Congress, together with other relevant stakeholders in a bid to prevent the impending full-fledged ban," they said.

Kamambo, Malandule and Mamutse said this was not the right time for individuals to exhibit stubbornness and settling personal scores.

"Consequently, in the interests of saving our football from total collapse and a possible permanent ban which potentially stands to be heavier and more punitive than the current one, the accused persons are prepared to engage FIFA, together with any other concerned Government stakeholders in a bid to resolve this impasse amicably and effectively.

"Clearly, this is not the time to show stubbornness or being headstrong in settling personal scores between two governing bodies who ought to have the sport's interests at heart at the expense of Zimbabwean football, its biggest beneficiaries.

"We emphasise that such an approach, which has birthed the current impasse, cannot and should not be persisted with, because time is of the essence and FIFA, who have nothing to lose, will ultimately act in the event that the current impasse remains unsolved.

"Thereafter, it is Zimbabwean football and its passionate fans who will ultimately suffer, apart from the elected ZIFA Executive Committee members, pursuant to the impending ban," they said.

Kamambo, Malandule and Mamutse said they were already invited by FIFA to attend the March 31 meeting and called for the uplifting of their suspension.

"Our clients are aware of the new narrative regards the holding of an extraordinary general meeting. That intended extraordinary general meeting cannot validate the illegality bedevilling the ill-conceived suspension of the ZIFA board. It is just but a fallacy and not the solution to the problem.

"The only solution is to uplift the illegal suspensions by SRC and thereafter, engage FIFA as a united front. In the circumstances, we advise that prior to the next remand date, the accused persons will approach the court for variation of their bail conditions to allow them to travel to FIFA and engage FIFA during the congress.

"Our clients have already been invited, as more fully appears from the unsolicited invitations which were sent to Mr Joseph Mamutse. Our clients are aware of the lack of trust that has resulted from the allegations against them.

"As such, to curtail same, the accused are prepared to be part of any Government-appointed delegation appointed to engage FIFA," they said.