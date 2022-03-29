Zimbabwe: D-Day for Marry Mubaiwa

The verdict is scheduled for today for Marry Mubaiwa on her charge of breaching the Marriages Act by allegedly misrepresenting that her then husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga consented to solemnise their marriage under the Act during the time he was hospitalised.

Magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube is due to give his judgment and this will almost certainly deal both with the alleged facts as well as whether the proven facts do breach the Act.

But Mubaiwa was back in court yesterday on her charge that she allegedly assaulted her former house maid over issues relating to her children.

Prosecutor Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa led two witnesses who told the court that Mubaiwa assaulted former maid Ms Delight Munyoro in their presence.

Mr Batsirai Furupiya, a security personnel, was the first to take to the witness stand and told the court that Mubaiwa first greeted Ms Munyoro when they had gone to collect the children from school before she started shouting at her .

"She first greeted her before she shouted at her. I then saw her assaulting Munyoro by the back of her hand," he said. He did not hear what Mubaiwa and Ms Munyoro's were saying during the time they exchanged words.

Colonel Gesham Muradzi, who was Vice President Chiwenga's aide, told the court that he saw Mubaiwa attacking Ms Munyoro with the back of her hand leaving her bleeding. Col Muradzi had to intervene to restrain the two.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He saw in the mirror of the car Mubaiwa strike Ms Munyoro with the back of her hand leaving her bleeding in the mouth. He did not notice if Mubaiwa's hand was swollen after the blow, but did notice rings on her fingers.

Related Stories:

Marry Mubaiwa has a case to answer: Cour...04 Feb, 2022

Col Muradzi told the court that he had to take Ms Munyoro to lodge a complaint with the police and later took her to hospital. He said Ms Munyoro told Mubaiwa that she was supposed to be thankful for taking care of her children and not attacking her.

Asked by Mubaiwa's lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa whether he knew of the incident where Mubaiwa's mother was barred from cheering her grandchildren at a school sports day, Col Muradzi told the court he was not aware.

He also distanced himself from issues relating to the divorce case between VP Chiwenga and Mubaiwa.

Col Muradzi was not aware of any injuries that Mubaiwa sustained after the Bulawayo bomb blast.

"I do not know of anything. I am not involved and I do not know what happened between the two. I do not know their differences. I cannot come to court to testify of things that did not happen.

"All I know is that she attacked Munyoro," he said.

The assault case is expected to continue today before Magistrates Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.