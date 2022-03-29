Zimbabwe: Seke Road Rehab Gathers Pace

The rehabilitation of Seke Road under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme is moving swiftly with the once heavily-damaged portions at Chinhamo and Zororo areas having been rehabilitated.

The New Dispensation, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is committed to infrastructure development and creating employment for the locals.

Completed sections in the south-bound lane from Harare city centre heading to Chitungwiza were completed less than two weeks after the contractor Bitumen World was awarded the tender and the contractor is set to switch to the north-bound lane from Chitungwiza heading to Harare once it completes the Manyame Bridge approaches and Chikwanha junctions.

By yesterday Seke Road had been rehabilitated from Chinhamo area stretching to just before the Manyame Bridge.

The Second Republic believes that modernising national transport infrastructure will spur economic growth and development. Motorists yesterday expressed gratitude over the progress on the road.

"They are doing a splendid job. Of course we are having a torrid time now travelling during peak hours, but it is better considering that our road will be in good shape," said Mr Tinashe Masengu.

Mrs Evelyn Manzini said the pace set by Bitumen World was breathtaking.

"It is only a few weeks and the contractor has managed to cover the most damaged portions of the roads.

"Our plea was that the road reaches Chitungwiza and I am delighted that it is now at the Manyame Bridge. Thanks to our listening President," she said.

Road construction falls under the infrastructure clusters and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in the attainment of Vision 2030.

Seke Road, which stretches from Harare to Chitungwiza, is a primary road linking Harare and Chitungwiza.

It has been in bad shape for some time, especially the stretch from Coke Corner towards Chitungwiza, which had become a death trap for both motorists and commuters.

The Government commenced the reconstruction and repairing of the Seke Road last year starting with Coke Corner to Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield before it extended the programme up to Chitungwiza to provide efficiency for road users in Harare's dormitory town.