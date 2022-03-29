Zimbabwe: Mr Novice Contest a Success

TATENDA Ryan Gumbo, one of the Trysupps Mr Novice 2022 organisers, said he was happy with the number of athletes who took part in the event which was held at Zimbabwe College of Music at the weekend.

Gumbo, who won the Arnolds Classic Men's Physique, praised upcoming athletes who took part in the competition which is for first-timers.

"I am very happy with the way we have managed to hold this event. The turnout was good as we managed to attract athletes from all the provinces across the country.

"We are grateful to everyone who came on board to support us and made sure that we successfully host the contest. As TrySupps, we are happy to have managed to host the first tournament of the 2022 season.

"I think the Mr Novice is a platform which gives athletes an opportunity to see how they have worked and progressed so that they will be able to prepare for other contests like the Mr Ironman.

Saturday's event saw athletes taking part in men's physique which was won by Zvidzai Mapfumo while the senior men bodybuilding title was won by Tsungirirai Chakawuya of Pro-Fitness Gym, Borrowdale.

After the cancellation of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which was supposed to be the second event of the year, athletes can now wait for The Muscle and Fitness to be held in Gweru at a date to be confirmed.

Mr and Mrs Ironman will be held at the Odyssey in Kadoma in June while the Manicaland Classic will be staged on August 27.

The annual Marume Classic, which was held in December last year after a two year-hiatus, will be staged on October 12.

The packed NFZBBF calendar will see the return of the Harare Classic on October 22 while the Mr and Mrs Bulawayo will come on November 19.

The year will close with the nationals and an annual meeting on November 26.