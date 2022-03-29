Zimbabwe: Timb Rebrands to Promote Sustainability

29 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board has re-branded to ensure that the industry complies with sustainable tobacco production without deforestation, child and forced labour, with full traceability and safe working environment for farm labour.

The move is also expected to define TIMB's critical role towards the attainment of Vision 2030 guided by the NDS 1 (2021-2025); Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (2020-2025) and the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan.

The board which has also re-branded as it has expanded into a land use company now has a new vision; "Towards sustainable tobacco production, enhanced marketing systems and improved livelihoods in Zimbabwe by 2025."

TIMB chief executive Mr Meanwell Gudu said re-branding was going to help the organisation deal with a number of challenges such as the increased campaign from lobbyist to ban tobacco consumption which will impact negatively on global demand for golden leaf.

"Human rights practitioners are also campaigning against tobacco production alleging that it involves forced and child labour.

Related Stories:

Tobacco sales hit $490m28 Jun, 2017

"In line with this restructuring, we have now established an inspectorate unit which works tirelessly to ensure that there is 100 percent compliance with regulations in the industry.

"We have also established a business development unit which will facilitate alternative and alternate tobacco uses to diversify revenues for tobacco growers," he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the re-branding of TIMB showed that the Ministry's parastatals were working towards remaining relevant and delivering more appropriate services to stakeholders in a changing environment characterised by changing economic , social and environmental factors .

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X