Zimbabwe: Timb Rebrands to Promote Sustainability

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board has re-branded to ensure that the industry complies with sustainable tobacco production without deforestation, child and forced labour, with full traceability and safe working environment for farm labour.

The move is also expected to define TIMB's critical role towards the attainment of Vision 2030 guided by the NDS 1 (2021-2025); Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (2020-2025) and the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan.

The board which has also re-branded as it has expanded into a land use company now has a new vision; "Towards sustainable tobacco production, enhanced marketing systems and improved livelihoods in Zimbabwe by 2025."

TIMB chief executive Mr Meanwell Gudu said re-branding was going to help the organisation deal with a number of challenges such as the increased campaign from lobbyist to ban tobacco consumption which will impact negatively on global demand for golden leaf.

"Human rights practitioners are also campaigning against tobacco production alleging that it involves forced and child labour.

"In line with this restructuring, we have now established an inspectorate unit which works tirelessly to ensure that there is 100 percent compliance with regulations in the industry.

"We have also established a business development unit which will facilitate alternative and alternate tobacco uses to diversify revenues for tobacco growers," he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the re-branding of TIMB showed that the Ministry's parastatals were working towards remaining relevant and delivering more appropriate services to stakeholders in a changing environment characterised by changing economic , social and environmental factors .