South Africa: Ramaphosa Likely to Win ANC Elective Conference and Lead a Coalition Government in 2024 - - Research Reports

28 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Two reports show the President will serve a second term -- but in a shifted political landscape.

Two of the latest sets of national political research suggest President Cyril Ramaphosa will win the ANC elective conference in December, but is then likely to lead a coalition government from 2024 as the ANC heads into its era of decline.

The latest update to four likely scenarios for South Africa's future, by scenario architect Jakkie Cilliers of the Institute for Security Studies, shows that in three of them the ANC will not win the 2024 election. But they also find it less likely that the so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the governing party wins its elective conference, slated for December.

Scenarios are not predictions, but likely outcomes set out by experts based on various data sets and expertise. However, they do offer utility in thinking about the future.

The Bafana Bafana most-likely scenario sees a narrow win for Ramaphosa at the 2022 ANC conference and a narrow mandate which will see an extended period of hesitant reform so that by the 2024 national election the ANC wins 48% of the vote and slips to 43% in 2029.

The party then...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X