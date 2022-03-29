Nigeria: 2023 - Group Canvases for Tinubu As APC Consensus Candidate

As a follow-up on the just concluded national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a socio-political group under the auspices of the 'Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard', has called on the APC leadership to also endorse the candidacy of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

The group, in a press statement yesterday, signed by its convener, Mr Patriot Dauda Yakubu, stated that it reached the conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest in the coveted seat of president vis-a-vis their antecedents and capacity to provide the needed leadership capable of repositioning the country on the path of growth.

"The Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard, after a careful assessment of the various aspirants that have indicated an interest in the highest political office in the country, we wish to state in unequivocal terms that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed is what the country needs in this critical point of our existence.

"We have also carefully studied his numerous contributions to democratic ideals in the country right from the era of military rule in Nigeria and indeed found it worthy as that presidential material with the proper focus, capacity, and sagacity to lead this country come 2023,"the statement read in part.

"Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not new to us as his trademarks are replete in various sectors of our national life and paramount in the sustenance of our nascent democracy. He is a bridge-builder and a talent hunter, as evident during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

"It is sufficient to mention that Lagos state experienced phenomenal growth and development under his astute leadership. It is also on record that he also identified and brought into reckoning some individuals who went ahead to become resourceful in their contributions to the country's socio-economic development at large.

"The Middle Belt region owes Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu a great deal of gratitude. It is on record that he was instrumental to many gains recorded in the region through his network of friends of like minds that consequently embraced his progressive leadership style of governance.

"Our firm conviction that the history of progressive leadership in Nigeria would be incomplete without the mention of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His emphasis on putting the people first is indeed noteworthy and a necessity moving forward in the country's leadership.

"Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a detribalized Nigeria that knows no religion or ethnicity; for him, it is neither east, west, south, nor north, but One Nigeria. And this much has resonated in the leadership template that has seen him building bridges across the country.