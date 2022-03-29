Namibia: Celliers, Van Dyk Win International Pairs Qualifier

SIMON Celliers and Darren van Dyk were the overall winners of the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs qualifying tournament at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

Celliers and Van Dyk finished the tournament on 43 points to beat three other pairs who also finished on 43 points, on a count out. The other pairs were Zillan du Pisanie and Cornelis Beuke; Fanie Oosthuizen and Jan van Wyk, and Angelika Lohmann and Gustav Jung.

Two more pairs finished just behind on 42 points each, namely Monty Rukoro and Dignity Moyo, and Michael Hoeseb and Ignatius Shilinge.

A total of 34 pairs participated in the tournament.