Liberia: Citizens Petition House Over Princess' Death

A local group, Citizens United to ensure Justice for the late Princess Cooper petitions the National Legislature, demanding justice for the deceased.

Presenting the petition at the Capitol on Monday, March 28, 2022, the group said they do not want the death of Princess to be treated like other Liberians who were mysteriously killed or gruesomely murdered in cold blood like Gifty Lamah, Albert Peters, Emmanuel Nyeswa, the three missing boys who were hired by St. Moses and the list goes on.

The petitioner notes that people have been killed and raped to death but up to date, perpetrators are yet to be brought to justice or made to pay for their crimes.

"How long will you sit supinely with folded arms and crossed legs doing anything? You were elected to advocate for the betterment of the lives of your respective constituents but you have not done enough to checkmate and guarantee the security and well-being of those who elected you at the helm of power", the petitioner notes.

Over the weekend, the spokesperson for the Liberia National Police Moses Carter disclosed that following an examination conducted on the lifeless body of Princess Cooper, Police established no foul play in the death of the young lady.

But the group says while the Police have the responsibility to protect lives and properties of citizens, they believe that the Police are being very selective.

The petitioner, therefore, calls on the National Legislature to ensure that an independent investigation is conducted to ascertain circumstances that led to the death of Princess Cooper; that an independent autopsy be conducted on the remains of the victim with representatives from the media, and that the National Legislature enact a law to ensure that all large businesses and companies operating in Liberia install CCTV at all of their facilities.

On March 24, 2022 Princess Cooper was discovered dead in the fence hosting the Fawaz Construction Materials Store at ELWA Junction outside Monrovia.

The deceased, according to an eyewitness, was a caterer, makeup artist and resident of Tweh Farm Community on Bushrod Island in District#16, Montserrado County.

Receiving the petition, Montserrado county district# 4 Representative Rustonlyn S. Dennis, assures the petitioner that the House will do its best to protect the interests of Liberians and that justice will be served in the death of Princess Cooper.