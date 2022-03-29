Liberia: Arcelormittal's Third Amendment Rejected

The House of Representatives has voted to return to the Executive for renegotiations, the third amendment of the ArcelorMittal agreement.

The House took the decision Monday, 28 March 2022 during its special session.

Making the motion to return the amendment, Margibi County District #4 Representative Ben Fofana moved that the communication be sent back to the Executive for renegotiations, arguing that lawmakers' job is to make laws and not to negotiate.

The House of Representatives set up a Conference Committee last week to scrutinize ArcelorMittal's agreement of the Amended Mineral Development Agreement between the Government of Liberia and the global steel giant.

Headed by Rep. Clarence Massaquoi, the conference committee was set up following a recommendation from the Liberian Senate.

The recommendation was made after the Liberian Senate reserved concurrence with the House on the passage of the 3rd amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Holdings Limited and ArcelorMittal Holdings A.G. and the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian Senate, in a communication to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and members of the House of Representatives, said after scrutiny and deliberations on the bill, it had reserved concurrence with the House of Representatives. It can be recalled that last month, the Liberian Senate refused to concur with the House of Representatives in ratifying the draft MDA between the Government of Liberia, ArcelorMittal Liberia and ArcelorMittal Holding A.G on grounds that it did not address most of the concerns raised by residents in the affected communities