Liberia: Rainbow Alliance Cracks, Dr. Whapoe Withdraws Membership

The Rainbow Alliance, an alternative opposition collaboration comprising mushroom parties has begun cracking. An independent investigation conducted by this paper has uncovered that Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe and his Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) party have withdrawn their membership from the Rainbow Alliance.

A communication announcing their withdrawal from the Rainbow Alliance was written to the chairman of the Rainbow Alliance, Mr. Reginald Goodridge.

It was signed by VOLT Acting National Chairman Mr. Lawrence N. Gboyah and approved by its political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe.

This paper has seen the communication. It discloses that the National Committee of VOLT has resolved and instructed the political leader, the Secretary-General and Acting Chairman of the party to withdraw from the Rainbow Alliance with immediacy.

According to VOLT, it has decided to withdraw from the Rainbow Alliance due to the unsanctioned establishment of a 49 - man executive committee members that would now have the authority to determine the flag bearer of the political institution and ignoring the need for a convention.

The party also attributed its withdrawal from the alliance to the constant refusal to address life-threatening issues concerning the Liberian people.

VOLT said it wrote the Alliance's chairman on 2 February 2022, calling his attention to the situation. VOLT accuses the Alliance's chairman of being in bed with the ruling party.

VOLT suggested that in its 2 February 2022 communication that while Article 1x, Count B&D as contained in their framework agreement provides for the establishment of the National Administrative structure of the Rainbow Alliance, the process leading to the request for the submission of names of seven were not well communicated in the spirit of consensus building but, rather unilateral.

VOLT stated that it has requested a redress to the concern raised before making its final decision on the submission of the requested seven names from participating political parties.

" Our concern raised as not only a member of the Rainbow Alliance but a pivot member was ignored and you went ahead and established a 42 - member executive committee to steer the affairs of the alliance without the inclusion of VOLT party," it said.

"However, we at VOLT, consider this as an affront to our con-existence and participation in the alliance," the communication noted.

Further, VOLT explained that when the decision was taken, it told the leadership of the Rainbow Alliance, warning them to rest assured of an amicable resolution of the identified fundamental difference.

It said their participation in the alliance was reassured and guaranteed but any attempt to ignore the resolution of the party's concern constituted their automatic withdrawal from the alliance.

"In view of the above, the Executive Committee of VOLT has resolved and instructed the Political leader and secretary-general and acting chairman of the party to withdraw the party from the Rainbow Alliance with immediacy," the party said.

When contacted, the Political leader VOLT Party Dr. Whapoe said he reserved comment.

This paper could not get a comment immediately from the chairman of the Alliance.