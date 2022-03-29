Nigeria: Isoko Youths Barricade Road, Demand N150m Social Security Fund

Isoko youths under the aegis of Isoko Development Union, IDU, Youths Wing, yesterday, barricaded the Emevor axis of the Ughelli/Asaba expressway, Delta State, protesting the alleged unwillingness of the Delta State government to release N150 million social security fund due to them.

The protesters, who stormed the road at 6 a.m., caused gridlock on the expressway for over five hours as heavy-duty vehicles and travellers were stranded while others made diversions through alternative routes.

Displaying placards bearing various inscriptions such as "Okowa failed to meet with Isoko youths", "We demand the release of the Social Security Fund for Isoko youths", "Isoko Youths Tell Okowa to Respect Isoko Tradition", among others, the protesters said the state government was yet to release to them N10 million monthly social security fund owed them in the last 15 months.

President of IDU Youth Wing, Obokpaino Fidelis, during the protest lamented their alleged marginalisation by the state government and multinational oil companies operating in Isoko land.

He said: "IDU Youths Wing was created 16 months ago saddled with the responsibility of handling all youth activities in Isoko nation. But since its creation, the state overnment has resolved not to give IDU Youth Wing attention for interaction.

"We are being denied of our Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR, by the multinational oil companies operating in Isoko land and whenever we approach them for dialogue, they refuse to grant us audience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We the Isoko youths are being marginalised in the area of the N10 million Social Security Fund, which the state government is giving to other ethnic nationalities across the state.

"We are, therefore, demanding an interactive session with the state government to present our demands to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and also with the multinational oil companies operating in Isoko land."Also speaking on behalf of Amagbe in Peace Youth Movement for Justice and Equality, Bodmas Kemepadei, said: "We are here in solidarity to support the Isoko youths to add our voices to their demands.

"We appeal to the relevant agencies and institutions saddled with the responsibilities of attending to their demands to do so without further delay."

Reacting to the protest, Regent of Emevor Kingdom, HRM John-Holt Ologho, appealed to the protesters to be calm, law-abiding and embrace dialogue, saying: "I am very sure government will listen to them because they are not adamant about our people. They will surely listen to them."

Vanguard News Nigeria