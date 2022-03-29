Kenya: Nairobi MCA Guyo in Mourning After Losing 4 Family Members in Road Accident

29 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi County Assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo and Isiolo County governorship aspirant is mourning after losing four family members in a grisly road accident on Monday.

The four who include Abdi Guyo's brother, sister in law and two of their children, were en route to Isiolo from Nairobi when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed.

However, two other children survived the accident which occurred along the Isiolo-Nanyuki highway.

According to a police report, the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in lost control after a tyre burst.

This is when the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into the fence, causing the four fatalities on the spot.

The deceased will be beuried on Tuesday at their home in Isiolo according to Muslim rights.

The accident comes days after first-term Isiolo governor Mohammed Kuti endorsed Guyo to succeed him in the forthcoming August 9 General Election.

