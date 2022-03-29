Sudan: Dr. Idris - Revolutionary Front Will Contribute Initiative to Solve Crisis

Damazin — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, stated that the Revolutionary Front must contribute an initiative to resolving the political crisis in the country.

He said in a statement to SUNA, following his arrival in Damazin, the capital of the Blue Nile Region on Wednesday, that his visit to Damazin will include a plenary meeting of the Revolutionary Front to deliberate about the political discourse and the front's organizational structure, in addition to the assessment of the implementation of the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan and other issues.