Sudan: Dr. Idris - Revolutionary Front Will Contribute Initiative to Solve Crisis

23 March 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazin — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, stated that the Revolutionary Front must contribute an initiative to resolving the political crisis in the country.

He said in a statement to SUNA, following his arrival in Damazin, the capital of the Blue Nile Region on Wednesday, that his visit to Damazin will include a plenary meeting of the Revolutionary Front to deliberate about the political discourse and the front's organizational structure, in addition to the assessment of the implementation of the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan and other issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X