Sudan: Social Development Ministry Undersecretary Commends Contribution of Sudanese Women to Change

Khartoum — Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development Gamal Al-Nil Abdalla has commended the Sudanese women's contribution to the December Revolution and bringing about change and their participation in the country's development.

This came during his address yesterday to the opening session of Workshop on Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Gender Policy Implementation Plan and Gender Planning Guidelines, organized by COMESA in cooperation with Women Department of the Ministry of Social Development at Kanon Hotel here.

Abdalla said that the workshop is of great importance for the integration of gender policies based on gender equality in all policies and programs in a scientific manner with clear indicators.

The head of the visiting COMESA delegation, on her part, said that the workshop is an opportunity to speak with stakeholders in Sudan, noting that there is a charter for social development in member states for the sake of sustainable social development.

Meanwhile, Director of Women Department of the Ministry of Social Development Wedad Abdullah pointed out that Sudan has been working on spreading the policy, raising awareness and discussing all the goals set.