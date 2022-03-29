Sudan: Daglo - the Way-Out for Sudan From Economic Hardship Is Agriculture

Jebel Moyah — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has underscored work for achieving national accord , peaceful co-existence and to back to history of grandfathers which characterized by courage, hospitality and co-existence.

Daglo, who was addressing celebration of Amarna tribe at Jebel Moya area in Sennar State on occasion of passing of 518 years for the tribe's Drum , added that the way-out for Sudan from the current economic hardship is the agriculture and to work together to meet the demands with sincerity and unity.

He pledged to work to solve the problems of agriculture, water and electricity in the Jebel Moya area , pointing out that Sennar State has agricultural resources that should be exploited for the development of the state.

He referred to the work to settle the farmers' debts and funding wheat and that wheat should not be exported until self- sufficiency is achieved. He said that the tribe's celebration has symbolism in the long history of Sudan, which deserves to be commended and commemorated, indicating that the Drum of the Amarna tribe is considered the father of all drums in Sudan, and he thanked the warm reception and all the tribes participating in the celebration.

Wali(governor) of Sennar State, Al Alim Ibrahim, has emphasized the State 'standing alongside the Armed Forces and other regular forces, pointing out that Sudan is beset by conspiracies and plotting against its resources. He said that Sennar State is living in peace , security and stability.

Leader of Amarna tribe, Mohamed Ali Al Nayer, underlined efforts have been made to unify the tribe and all tribes in Sudan, referring to contacts with other tribes in various States of the country to resolve problems and to contribute several initiatives.

He said that Amarna tribe consists of 42 sub clans which have long been living in peace, saying observing the tribe's Drum has historic and archaeological value and gives meanings of generosity, courage, help and chivalry

He revealed that Amarna tribe is one of the ancient tribes in Sudan that entered through Egypt in the northern area and then settled in Sennar State.

It is worth mentioning that leaders of the Sudanese tribes from different states have partaken in the celebration.