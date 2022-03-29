Sudan: 5 Injured As RSF Shoot Protesters in Gold Mining Conflict in Eastern Sudan

Haya / Port Sudan — Five citizens were wounded when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at protesters from the Fatah El Naga area in Haya locality, Red Sea state, on Wednesday. The people were protesting the arrival of a gold mining company with support from the RSF on disputed land.

The Coordination of the Haya Resistance Committees said that the people in the area closed the Port Sudan-Atbara road on Wednesday, refusing the presence and activities of Rapid Support Forces companies in the area. The security forces guarding the company's offices opened fire on the protesters, wounding about 5 people.

The Resistance Committees' statement explained that these companies are 'plundering resources and terrorizing citizens' and noted that the land occupied by the company is subject to a tribal dispute that has not yet been resolved.

The Rapid Support Forces hold the people from the area responsible for the safety of people and of their property.

Well-informed sources from the Haya locality told Radio Dabanga that the company in question came from Khartoum and imposed its presence by force with the help of the RSF 'in a clear violation of all state and local procedures'.

The sources told Radio Dabanga that the company came and occupied the land, and refused to deal with any state or local authorities or consult the local community.

They explained that most of the gold mining companies operating in eastern Sudan resort to ambiguity and do not deal with the concerned authorities to evade their obligations towards the local community and the environmental damages resulting from their activities.

They also pointed out that mining companies are taking advantage of the lack of good coordination between the concerned authorities at the central and local levels to pass their agenda.