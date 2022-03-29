Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms Government Support to UN - African Initiative to Achieve Political Consensus

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, has affirmed the government support to the UN - African initiative and the facilitation of the dialogue between all political parties without exclusion, in order to reach a consensus that leads to solutions to all the political complications in the country.

This came when he received Saturday at the Republican Palace the US Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum, Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn.

Gen. Kabbashi indicated that the meeting came as part of the consultation between the government and the US administration on the political, security and economic situations, and the implementation of the Juba Agreement for the Peace in Sudan.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, His he affirmed Sudan position on the importance of resolving the crisis through negotiation, in accordance with international customs and charters that govern the relations between countries in the cases of war and peace, on ground that the two countries are members of the United Nations.