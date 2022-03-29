Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms Government Support to UN - African Initiative to Achieve Political Consensus

26 March 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, has affirmed the government support to the UN - African initiative and the facilitation of the dialogue between all political parties without exclusion, in order to reach a consensus that leads to solutions to all the political complications in the country.

This came when he received Saturday at the Republican Palace the US Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum, Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn.

Gen. Kabbashi indicated that the meeting came as part of the consultation between the government and the US administration on the political, security and economic situations, and the implementation of the Juba Agreement for the Peace in Sudan.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, His he affirmed Sudan position on the importance of resolving the crisis through negotiation, in accordance with international customs and charters that govern the relations between countries in the cases of war and peace, on ground that the two countries are members of the United Nations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X