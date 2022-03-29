Sudan: Abu-Hajja - Serious Measures Will Be Taken Against Speculators in Dollar

Khartoum — The Media Advisor of the General Commander of the Armed Forces and President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Brig. (Dr.) Al-Tahir Abu-Hajja, announced that the coming days will witness serious measures against the dollar speculators (Mafia), following the abnormal decline of the Sudanese pound's rate against the US dollar within a short period, a matter that reveals extent of the threats targeting the Sudanese economic security.

He said that the economic war is a strategy based on the use of destructive practices with the main objective to weaken, destroy and sabotage the national economy, stressing that this type of business poses a crime against the homeland and the citizen and amounts to treason.

Abu Hajja indicated that evil hands are running a war against the country's economy and targeting the entity, unity, livelihood and stability of Sudan, explaining that these acts are monitored and will be disclosed to the public soon.

He stressed that the circles and persons sabotaging the economy and their places, offices, plans and goals will be disclosed to the Sudanese people.