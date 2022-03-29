Sudan: Abu-Hajja - Serious Measures Will Be Taken Against Speculators in Dollar

26 March 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Media Advisor of the General Commander of the Armed Forces and President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Brig. (Dr.) Al-Tahir Abu-Hajja, announced that the coming days will witness serious measures against the dollar speculators (Mafia), following the abnormal decline of the Sudanese pound's rate against the US dollar within a short period, a matter that reveals extent of the threats targeting the Sudanese economic security.

He said that the economic war is a strategy based on the use of destructive practices with the main objective to weaken, destroy and sabotage the national economy, stressing that this type of business poses a crime against the homeland and the citizen and amounts to treason.

Abu Hajja indicated that evil hands are running a war against the country's economy and targeting the entity, unity, livelihood and stability of Sudan, explaining that these acts are monitored and will be disclosed to the public soon.

He stressed that the circles and persons sabotaging the economy and their places, offices, plans and goals will be disclosed to the Sudanese people.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X