Sudan: Red Sea Governor, Unitams Discuss Coordination to Support Transitional Period

Port Sudan — The Red Sea Acting Governor, Ali Abdullah Adroub discussed prospects for cooperation and coordination with the delegation of the United Nations Mission for the Support of the Transitional Period (UNITAMS) in Sudan (UNITAMS), and the mission's role in the field of social peace, assessment of conflict situations and review of views of the local communities in these fields.

During his meeting yeaterday with UNITAMS delegation currently in visit to the Red Sea state the acting governor affirmed his full commitment to overcome the difficulties facing the work of the mission delegation in the state, commending the efforts of UNITAMS in support of the transitional period Sudan.

the representative of the delegation, Mrs Kara noted in statements that the meeting with the governor was fruitful in addressing the conditions of peace and social peace and its contribution in building community peace in the Red Sea state.