Sudan Crisis - SRF Proposes Two-Stage Dialogue

ED Damazin — At the conclusion of their deliberative conference in ED Damazin in Blue Nile state on Sunday, the parties to the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) - except for the two movements non-signatory to the Darfur peace accord namely the JEM under Jibril Ibrahim, Sudan Liberation Movement under Minni Minawi - put forward an initiative to solve the crisis in Sudan. The proposed initiative contains a road map and a matrix for implementation through a two-stage dialogue.

According to a statement issued by the SRF, the dialogue of the first phase will be between the partners of the transitional period stipulated in the constitutional document with the aim of reaching the formation of a government that will manage the transitional period, while the dialogue of the second phase will be a dialogue between all political forces that will lead to the production of an approach on issues related to the system of governance and the constitution.

In its proposed initiative, the SRF identified three necessary requirements, which are the cessation of violence against peaceful demonstrators, the release of political detainees from the revolutionary forces, and the lifting of the State of Emergency.

The SRF stressed in its statement that the current political crisis is due to the absence of the national project that enjoys sufficient consensus, in addition to the October 25 resolutions according to which power was seized but the ruling military junta.

The SRF welcomed any amendments to the constitutional document that contribute to a comprehensive political settlement, provided that they do not prejudice the Juba Agreement.

The statement stressed that the Juba Agreement for the Peace of Sudan is all indivisible and protected by a constitutional status and implemented as a single package that includes all the north, centre and eastern tracks.

The statement stressed that security arrangements are important for reforming the military institution and building a national army with one doctrine that preserves security and protects the constitution, and called in this regard to expedite the completion of security arrangements and the provision of non-military logistical support is an urgent necessity.