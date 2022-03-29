Sudan: Daglo Affirms Support to Dialogue Principle to Achieve Inclusive Reconciliation.

28 March 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has affirmed his support for all initiatives that contribute to achieve Sudan's stability.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace the General Director of Africa, and Middle East Department at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Philip Ackerman

He commended the close and developed relations with Germany and the importance of promoting them further, to wider horizons in the interest of both countries.

Daglo appreciated German efforts to maintain stability in Sudan, stressing his support for the principle of dialogue with a view to achieve inclusive reconciliation, leading to elections at the end of the transition period.

The German diplomat, on his part, , stressed his country's interest in Sudan, noting the importance of building trust among Sudanese parties to engage in dialogue within the United Nations-African Union initiative.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X