Sudan: Daglo Affirms Support to Dialogue Principle to Achieve Inclusive Reconciliation.

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has affirmed his support for all initiatives that contribute to achieve Sudan's stability.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace the General Director of Africa, and Middle East Department at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Philip Ackerman

He commended the close and developed relations with Germany and the importance of promoting them further, to wider horizons in the interest of both countries.

Daglo appreciated German efforts to maintain stability in Sudan, stressing his support for the principle of dialogue with a view to achieve inclusive reconciliation, leading to elections at the end of the transition period.

The German diplomat, on his part, , stressed his country's interest in Sudan, noting the importance of building trust among Sudanese parties to engage in dialogue within the United Nations-African Union initiative.