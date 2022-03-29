Zimbabwe: African Confederation of Equestrian Sport Target Youth Olympic Games

THE African Confederation of Equestrian Sport have indicated that they are looking forward to continue providing a platform for upcoming athletes on the continent to develop their skills to compete at the international stage including the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

This comes after the holding of the Youth and Children's African Championship in Oran, Algeria, last week. The competition is part of the initiatives by the continental federation to develop and grow the sport on the continent.

For the juniors, it was the second time the African Confederation of Equestrian staged the competition and for the children it was the first time.

Zimbabwe were among countries that competed in Algeria and they picked up a bronze medal in the juniors' section, coming third behind hosts Algeria and Tunisia.

Going into the competition, ACES secretary-general, Gayle Hanssen, pointed out that the event is part of development efforts by the continental board.

Speaking to The Herald after the event, Hanssen described the just-ended Youth and Children's African Championship as a success and said the aim is to provide athletes on the continent with a platform to develop and gain confidence before they step on the international stage.

One of their targets is the 2026 Youth Olympic Games to be hosted by Senegal.

"We were delighted with this event and there was a great three days of competition with the climax being the CSIO-JR competition -- which is the nations' cup for riders between 14 and 18 (years).

"We believe the equestrian youth of Africa were privileged to ride in a competition of this level as it was also a test event for the Mediterranean Games, so all officials were of a very high standard.

"Our aim is to continue to hold these continental championships every two years and we look forward to Senegal 2026.

"Senegal is where the Youth Olympic Games 2026 will be held, so we hope to acclimatise our African riders early on, and stand on the podium on our first Olympic Games (in Africa)," said Hanssen.

The Youth Olympic Games were supposed to take place this year before they were moved to 2026 after Senegal and the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the Games.

However, for equestrian, the youth athletes still have something to look forward to this year after the International Equestrian Federation sought IOC agreement for a replacement competition.

And they will be staging the Youth Equestrian Games between June and July, in Aachen, Germany.

Five African countries -- Zimbabwe, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia - have qualified for that event.

The continental championship in Algeria was also an opportunity for some of the athletes that will compete in YEG to step up their preparations.

With the continent having previously won team medals at the YOG, the African Confederation believes with support and exposure to competition, athletes from Africa can surpass their current performance at the international stage.