Zimbabwe: Gang of 50 Raid Mudzi Mine

About 50 illegal miners who were armed with firearms and stones raided a mine in Mudzi before attacking some workers and stealing property as machete gangs continue to wreak havoc countrywide.

The incident occurred at Dhubha Mine.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no arrests have been made and investigations are in progress.

"Police in Mashonaland East are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Dhubha Mine, Mudzi on March 22, 2022 at about 10pm, where approximately 50 unknown suspects stormed the mine.

"The suspects who were armed with unidentified firearms and stones, attacked the mine workers before they stole various properties and set some on fire. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station," he said.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the arrest of one John Mhere (34) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred at CSC Wilsgroove Feedlot in Cement Side, Bulawayo.

The suspect together with five other suspects who are still at large, stormed a home armed with a machete, spear and axes before attacking two complainants, while demanding cash.

The victims screamed for help and their neighbours managed to apprehend John Mhere whilst the other suspects sped off in their gate-away car, a blue Honda Fit vehicle.

Last week, police in Kadoma have arrested four suspects believed to have been part of a gang of 30 illegal miners who raided Muzvezve Mine while armed with machetes, burning a vehicle and damaging two others in the process.

Garnet Ndebele (31), Sunboy Moyo (23), Simbarashe Gweshe (20) and Tavaziva Kufambira (44) were arrested on charges of malicious damage to property.

The four were allegedly part of the group of 30 who invaded the mining area while armed with machetes, axes, knobkerries and spears.

"They attacked the security guards at the mining site and torched a Nissan Caravan vehicle (AEE 8999), a Mossberg rifle and various cellphones which were in the vehicle before damaging a Honda Airwave vehicle and an excavator," he said.

Investigations carried out by the police then led to the arrest of the suspects.

Police have urged the public to use authorised ports when entering or exiting the country.

This comes after on March 26, 2022, police in Beitbridge recorded a robbery incident where a man aged 33, was robbed R60 00 and US$300 after attempting to cross the border into South Africa through an illegal entry point.

Police are also investigating a robbery incident which occurred on March 24 at Village 8C Chikuti, in Karoi where a 48-year-old man and his two workers were attacked by two unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified rifle.

The suspects stole cash amounting to US$3 960 and tied the three victims with ropes before bundling them into the complainant's Toyota Allion vehicle which was later dumped at Village 9, Chikuti.