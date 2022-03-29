Zimbabwe: Ema Urges Miners to Reclaim Pits

Environment Management Agency (EMA) has urged artisanal miners to reclaim mined pits in the line with the country's environmental laws.

This comes after Mutoko villagers had raised concern over miners who are not reclaiming mined pits which pose a danger to humans and livestock.

Chief Mutoko said miners should be held accountable since there are degrading the environment.

"We are worried with rate of land degradation in our area if these miners are left unchecked, we will keep on losing our livestock since our cattle and goats fall into unreclaimed mined pits," said Chief Mutoko.

EMA provincial education and publicity officer, Mr Astas Mabwe, said they had engaged a number of miners and urge them to reclaim mined pits.

"As EMA we engage miners across the province, especially in Mutoko and challenge them to refill mined areas. According to environmental country law, miners should refill mined pits.

"We are going to make routine check ups and see if there are abiding by the laws," said Mr Mabwe.

"Unclaimed mined pits are causing great danger to human and livestocks."