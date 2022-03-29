Nigeria: Constituency Project - ICPC Hands Over Hospital Worth N150million to University

ICPC says the constituency project was "unofficially taken over" by the local community, Ebunwana community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, upon being completed in 2020.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) said on Monday that it has handed over a hospital worth N150 million to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) in Ebonyi State.

ICPC's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The commission said the hospital, conceived as a "medical outpost" of the university in 2019, was "unofficially taken over" by the Ebunwana community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, upon being completed in 2020.

ICPC said the project was facilitated by then senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Sonni Ogbuoji, appropriated for in 2019 and completed in March 2020, "fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities."

It added that the Tracking Group of ICPC had in the course of the phase two of its tracking exercise traced the Constituency Project located at Ebunwana community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

"The project has been recovered by the CEPTG team and handed over to the university community on March, 25, 2022.

"Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to unravel how the local community got access and took control of the hospital without any official ceremony," the state added.

But the details of the handing over, including names of officials of the parties involved, were not given. The ICPC only provided a picture of what appears to be showing one of its officials in an apron with the commission's name handing something to another person.

Read ICPC's full statement below:

