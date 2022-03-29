Nigeria: Attacked Train - Kaduna Confirms Fatalities, Evacuation of Passengers

Kaduna State government says the evacuation of the trapped passengers has been concluded but search and rescue operations continue.

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that some of the passengers aboard the Kaduna-bound train attacked Monday night were killed.

It, however, did not reveal the number of those killed or those who suffered injuries.

In a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the state government said the evacuation of the trapped passengers has been concluded but search and rescue operations continued.

"Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross.

"Passengers who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, have been moved to hospitals.

"The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

"As stated yesterday, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who commended all those who participated in the evacuation, appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

"The Governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals as the government will bear the cost of their treatment.

"As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are in progress," Mr Aruwan said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits planted explosives on the train track and immobilised it around Kateri and Rijana around 8 p.m. Monday.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, also confirmed the attack but said details are still sketchy.

"We have confirmed the attack, but we cannot give you much information right now.

"From the reports we have gotten, most of the passengers have gone into hiding and the officials on board are yet to give us a report of the situation."