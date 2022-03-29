Nigeria: Four Escape Death As Container Falls On Vehicles

<em>The accident led to a fire outbreak and four vehicles got burnt.</em>

Four persons have survived after a container fell off a trailer Monday night, along the LASU-Igando road in Lagos.

The accident led to a fire outbreak and "four vehicles were burnt," Ibrahim Farinloye, South West Coordinator of the <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/nemanigeria">National Emergency Management Agency</a> (NEMA) told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

He said two persons were rescued by the residents in the area and taken to the hospital. while two others escaped.

The container fell on two vehicles- a Sienna and a commercial bus "with passengers inside in front of Omark School by Dapson Busstop, Akesan, Igando Lagos State," Mr Farinloye said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Farinloye said that while efforts to mobilise responders were on, they received news of a fire outbreak at the scene.

"A third private car was discovered under the fire in the multiple crashes," he said.

"No death recorded."