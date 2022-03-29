Kenya: Case Challenging Photo ID Requirement During SIM Registration Set for April 6

29 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A public interest lawsuit challenging the directive by the Communications Authority to have people registering their SIM cards to submit a photo ID has been set for mention before the High Court on April 6.

Lady Justice Hedwig Ong'udi certified the matter urgent and directed the petitioner Eliud Matindi to serve all respondents including the Kenya National Commission of Human Rights by Thursday.

She directed that any responses must be filed within seven days of service.

"I have perused the pleadings and notice of motion dated March 21 2022 together with Affidavits and annexures. The same is certified urgent. Mention on 6.4.2022 before the duty judge for further directions," read the Court Document dated March 28.

According to the Communications Authority (CA), mobile phone subscribers who have registered their SIM cards without providing their photo IDs face disconnection by April 15.

"The regulations state that proper SIM card registration includes a photo ID, and since 2017 we have asked mobile service providers to comply, but they have not," said the regulator.

The directive will also affect individuals who have purchased multiple SIM cards but are yet to register all of them using their photo IDs.

According to the latest Sector Statistics Report, the number of mobile sim subscriptions in the country stood at 65.08million as of December 2021.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X