Kenya: Nairobi Metropolitan Services Moves to Regulate Boda Boda Sector

Nairobi — The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has elaborated on the measures it has taken to regulate the boda boda sector which has recently come under fire over misconduct.

The helmets will help identify a motorcycle rider and his legality to operate his business.

"The riders must also belong to an association, they can organize themselves then again, the government can hold leadership accountable. They must have driving licenses and they must also form Saccos," said Mark Leleruk, the NMS Director of Enforcement.

The Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had earlier on appealed to the youth in the boda boda sector to embrace self-regulation through SACCOs, to not only root out criminals who have infiltrated the industry but also be ambassadors of peace.

According to Leleruk, NMS in collaboration with the Nairobi City County Government will offer support to the boda boda operators within the city as the critical transport sub-sector undergoes reforms to bring sanity and order.

"The County government is ready to support the boda boda operators particularly to embrace the traffic rules, to embrace the reforms that the Ministry of Interior has already given. The county government is also ready to listen to the leadership so that no one should feel aggrieved by the reforms by which the government is pushing through," added Leleruk.