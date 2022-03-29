Namibia: Grootfontein CEO Asks for Police Protection

GROOTFONTEIN Town Council chief executive officer Kisco Sinvula has asked police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga for assistance so that he would not be prevented from entering his office at the Otjozondjupa region town.

Sinvula made the request in a letter to Ndeitunga on Monday.

The town council informed Sinvula last week that he has been suspended from his position. Grootfontein's acting chief executive officer, Sarie Hangara, was on Monday reported to have asked a security company to bar Sinvula from entering the town council office on Tuesday.

In his letter to Ndeitunga, Sinvula claimed his suspension was illegal.

"I have personally received threats against my life and other threats to change door locks of my office under direct command of council members," he said.

Sinvula was suspended on allegations of maladministration. He says his suspension was unlawful because the town council does not have the mandate to do so.

The Local Authorities Act requires the suspension of a local authority CEO to be approved by the minister of local government.

Contacted for comment, Ndeitunga said if Sinvula was aggrieved by the town council's decision, he should go to court or report to the line ministry to seek recourse.

"I have received the letter, but I told the police to monitor the situation but not to interfere with the council's internal affairs," he said.

Ndeitunga added that the police should not be used to intimidate others.