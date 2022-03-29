Malawi: ACB Restricts Batatawala, Fletcher Nyirenda and Limbani Chawinga From Disposing Assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has restricted corruption suspect Abdul Karim Batatawala and his accomplices from disposing of or dealing with listed properties and vehicles.

Batatawala's accomplices are Fletcher Nyirenda and Limbani Chawinga.

Among others, the restriction order stops the businessman of Indian origin, Nyirenda and Chawinga from selling or making any deals in relation to their properties and vehicles.

"Pursuant to its powers under Section 23 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 25th March, 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued Restriction Notices to the above-mentioned individuals from disposing of and generally dealing with the following properties and vehicles in which it is believed that they have beneficial interest," reads a press release ACB issued on Monday.

Batatawala is restricted from disposing of or dealing with his house title number Blantyre West 145 and 146 plot number BW 588 and BW 599 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust) Title Number Blantyre West 2/229 Plot Number BW 1164 (Abdul Karim Batatawala t/a African Commercial Agency), title number Blantyre Central 818 and 819 ( Pamodzi Settlement Trust), title number Ndirande 480 plot number NW278 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust), title number Likubula 2142 (Sabina Abdul Karim Batatawala), title number Blantyre East 374 plot number (Pamodzi Settlement Trust), title number Blantyre West 2/297 plot number BW1161 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust), title number Blantyre West 2/294 plot number BW1170 (Abdul Karim Batatawala t/a Kasco Enterprise) and title number Blantyre East - 59 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust).

Others are title number Blantyre West 2/298 plot number BW1158 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust), title number Alimaunde 11/54 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust), Plot number BW1160 in Namiwawa (Abdul Karim Batatawala), title Number Blantyre West 2/295 Plot number BW1167 (Abdul Karim Batatawala t/a African Commercial Agency) and title Numbers Michiru 380, 381 and 384 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust).

On his part, Nyirenda has been stopped from disposing of or dealing with his Toyota Duet registration number BR891 Chassis number M100A068395, engine number EJVE7261178 registered on 14/01/2011, Nissan Dualis registration number NB8352 chassis number KNJ10001518 Engine number MR2057542A registered on 20/10/2017 and a Mitsubishi Canter registration number BW2112 Chassis number FE53EB562949, Engine number 4M51A60244 registered on 30/08/2019.

He is further restrained from having anything to do with his house at Chigumula in Blantyre under plot number CG 193 obtained from Department of Lands; two pieces of land in Nkholongo, Mzuzu, a house on plot number SL12/4/67 obtained from Blantyre City Assembly, House in Machinjiri area 12 and an entertainment bar in Machinjiri.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, Chawinga has been told not to touch his Nissan Vanette chassis number K82VN301742, engine number F8282414 registered on 29/08/12 registration number BR 9277, BMW3 SERIES registration number RU 823 Chassis number WBAVA76030NL32565, Engine number N46B20BFB833H956 registered on 13/08/15, Nissan March registration number BV5293, Chassis number K13313709 Engine number HR12016795A registered on 22/10/2018, Nissan March registration number BV5298, Chassis number HR12013242A, registered on22/10/2018, Toyota Passo registration number BV5297 Chassis number 1KR1011922 registered on 22/10/2018, Toyota Ipsum registration number BR3344, Nissan Vanette registration number BS167 and Nissan Vanette BS 1249.

He is also not supposed to have anything to do with his semi-detached houses at Palm Acre in Chigumula, Blantyre, a house at Chigumula Market, an entertainment bar at Kamba and his house in area 36 by-pass.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, said the Restriction Notices have been issued as part of various investigations by the Bureau following allegations of unexplained wealth and other corrupt practices against these individuals.

"Following the Restriction Notices, Abdul Karim Batatawala, Limbani Chawinga and Fletcher Nyirenda are restricted from dealing with the properties and vehicles outlined above until the ACB has concluded the investigations or lifted the restriction notices," says Ndala in the press release.