Angola: Former Burkinabe Parliament Speaker Released After Detention By Police

8 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ouagadougou — The former Burkinabe parliament speaker Alassane Bala Sakandé was released Monday, after being held and interrogated on Sunday morning by the police command, his party, the People's Movement for Progress (MPP) has announced.

"MPP president, former ruling party, Alassane Bala Sakandé, is free. He has returned to his home," the party wrote in a note.

According to various sources, no blame was found against Sakandé at the end of his hearing.

His lawyers said on Sunday that his detention was linked to his appearance in the media three days earlier, demanding the release of the ousted Burkinabe president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Kaboré has been under house arrest since 24 January, the date of the coup that had overthrown its power.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X