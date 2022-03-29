Angola: Former Burkinabe Parliament Speaker Released After Detention By Police

Ouagadougou — The former Burkinabe parliament speaker Alassane Bala Sakandé was released Monday, after being held and interrogated on Sunday morning by the police command, his party, the People's Movement for Progress (MPP) has announced.

"MPP president, former ruling party, Alassane Bala Sakandé, is free. He has returned to his home," the party wrote in a note.

According to various sources, no blame was found against Sakandé at the end of his hearing.

His lawyers said on Sunday that his detention was linked to his appearance in the media three days earlier, demanding the release of the ousted Burkinabe president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Kaboré has been under house arrest since 24 January, the date of the coup that had overthrown its power.