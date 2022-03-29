Angolan Head of State Leaves for Huambo

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President of Republic João Lourenço left this Tuesday morning (29) for the central Huambo province, where he will witness the opening of the Judicial Year 2022.

On his way out, the Head of State was seen off by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and other government officials.

According to the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic Luís Fernando, the Statesman will deliver speech in the presence of the Presidents of Higher Courts, the Attorney General, Chairman of the Angolan Bar Association, among other entities of the body that run Justice in the country.

The opening of the Judicial Year is a ceremony surrounded by great symbolism. In his formal speech, the president will focus on universe of justice and the way it is applied in Angola, the note adds.

Likewise, the ceremony aims to highlight gains and, eventually, express concerns about issues that need to be improved in the Justice sector.

The speech raises great expectation as democracy is the way in which justice is administered.

According to the note, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will return to Luanda on the same day (29).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X