Namibia: Ongwediva Calls for Street Names

29 March 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ongwediva Town Council has asked residents to propose names for its streets.

Although the proposal for street names has been open to the public, the process has been slow. The council thus again calls on members of the public, particularly Ongwediva residents, to forward names accompanied by motivations for purposes of evaluation by the committee and subsequently for consideration to be street names.

The town's spokesperson, Jackson Muma, said in an interview with New Era yesterday that streets should be named after people, places, events and things which relate to Ongwediva and Namibia at large.

"Names of living persons should be used in exceptional circumstances, such as a celebration of the town's rich heritage of struggle for a democratic, non-racial society, and to acknowledge the contribution that many of the town's residents have made to the development of the town," he added.

The town council, through its street-naming committee, has a responsibility to ensure that streets are named or renamed to serve as focal points through symbolism, association and remembrance of notable aspects of diversity the town has to offer.

Muma stated that the proposed names should meet the criteria of being noteworthy persons associated with the town, local history, places, events and culture, recognised wildlife, minerals, flora and fauna, as well as natural features and community diversity of Ongwediva.

He added that names which can be construed as commercial advertising should be avoided by all means.

The names of living persons should be excluded, except for those over 70 years of age.

"Cumbersome, corrupted or poorly modified names, discriminatory names with regards to race, sex, colour, political affiliation or other compromised social factors shall be avoided," he emphasised.

